B & B Flooring held its ribbon cutting on August 17, 2023, at 2204 NW Broad St. in Murfreesboro.

B and B Residential Flooring offers the widest variety of flooring materials. They also offer professional delivery and installation services for all flooring.

B & B Flooring

2204 NW Broad St.

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 216-0551

Facebook