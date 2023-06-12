Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 12, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 12, 2023.
A missing man was located in a brushy area off Crescent Road after he went missing over the weekend.
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify three individuals.
Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify three suspects for the theft of merchandise at Hobby Lobby in Smyrna that occurred on May 13, 2023.
The start of summer brings sweet anticipation for Chick-fil-A's signature peach flavors, all season long.
Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators have identified the driver of the fatal crash involving a pickup which caught fire on Sunday, June 4.