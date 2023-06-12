Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 12, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from June 12, 2023.

1Injured Missing Rutherford Co. Man Found off Crescent Road

Rutherford County Sheriff's Office
Rutherford County Sheriff\’s Office

A missing man was located in a brushy area off Crescent Road after he went missing over the weekend. Read more.

2Three Wanted in Smyrna Target Theft 

The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify three individuals. Read more.

3Three Accused of Stealing From Smyrna Hobby Lobby

(Smyrna Police Department)
(Smyrna Police Department)

Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify three suspects for the theft of merchandise at Hobby Lobby in Smyrna that occurred on May 13, 2023. Read more.

4Chick-fil-A Brings Back Peach Shake and the White Peach Sunjoy for Summer

Chick-fil-A Goes All in on This Signature Summer Flavor
Photo Source: Chick-fil-A

The start of summer brings sweet anticipation for Chick-fil-A‘s signature peach flavors, all season long. Read more.

5Victim Identified in June 4 Deadly Murfreesboro Crash

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators have identified the driver of the fatal crash involving a pickup which caught fire on Sunday, June 4. Read more.

