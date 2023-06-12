Chick-fil-A Brings Back Peach Shake and the White Peach Sunjoy for Summer

The start of summer brings sweet anticipation for Chick-fil-A‘s signature peach flavors, all season long. Starting Monday, June 12, the much-loved Peach Milkshake returns nationwide, alongside the refreshing White Peach Sunjoy®, for a limited time, while supplies last.

“With each passing year, our Peach Milkshake’s loyal followers eagerly await its annual comeback. Its arrival signifies the beginning of summer at Chick-fil-A, and this year, the excitement from our fans has inspired us to expand our peach offerings. Introducing the White Peach Sunjoy and several other refreshing variations, we are excited to witness the peachy choices our guests will make all summer long!”

— LESLIE NESLAGE, DIRECTOR OF MENU AND PACKAGING AT CHICK-FIL-A

Pick your Peach

Created by Chick-fil-A Chef Angela Canada, the Peach Milkshake is a beloved summer treat inspired by her family’s homemade recipe for peach ice cream made with a classic hand-crank machine. Each Peach Milkshake combines Chick-fil-A’s signature Icedream® dessert and peaches, topped off with whipped cream and a cherry.

Fun fact: The Peach Milkshake went through more than 15 iterations before landing on the perfect flavor combination that guests have enjoyed since 2009.

First introduced to menus in 2018, the White Peach Sunjoy® is a refreshing combination of Chick-fil-A’s Sunjoy® beverage, blending our classic Lemonade and freshly-brewed Sweetened Iced Tea, with white peach flavors. Guests can also try the White Peach flavor with Lemonade, Frosted Lemonade and Iced Tea.

Fun fact: Looking to bring another peach of the action to satisfy guests’ cravings, the sweetness of a white peach rather than a yellow peach perfectly complements the mild tartness of our Sunjoy.