Victim Identified in Sunday Morning Deadly Murfreesboro Crash

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators have identified the driver of the fatal crash involving a pickup which caught fire on Sunday, June 4.

The driver has been identified as 62-year-old Donnie Preston Beasley.

MPD officers responded to the single-vehicle crash involving a red 1994 Chevrolet 1500 truck at the intersection of Lascassas Pike and Hazelwood Dr. around 5:49 a.m. Sunday morning.

The preliminary investigation determined that Beasley was speeding, lost control, veered off the road, and landed upside down. The pickup then caught fire. Officers attempted to rescue Beasley who was trapped, but the flames were too intense.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters arrived and quickly extinguished the fire. Beasley was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation continues by FACT investigators.