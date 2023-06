Lotus Hair held its ribbon cutting on June 2, 2023, at 101 Cheerful Place in La Vergne Tennessee.

A TN-based business specializing in luxury hair extensions using the latest methods and techniques. They use top-of-the-line products and extensive experience that will help you reach your hair goals!

Lotus Hair

101 Cheerful Place

La Vergne, TN 37086

(615) 423-4504

