Titans Sign Five Players to the Team’s Practice Squad

NASHVILLE – The Titans have added five players to the team’s practice squad:

TE Devin Asiasi

Asiasi (6-3, 260, AH-see-AH-see) brings 22 games of NFL experience over three plus seasons with New England (2020-21), Cincinnati (2022) and Cleveland (2023). He has registered four receptions for 44 yards and one touchdown. Asiasi entered the NFL as a third-round selection by the Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft. In two seasons at UCLA, he tallied 50 receptions for 771 yards and five touchdowns in 21 games.

LB Tae Crowder

Crowder (6-3, 235) played in 41 games for the New York Giants (2020-22), since being drafted by the franchise in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Over his NFL career, he has recorded 232 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, eight passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 2021, Crowder was a 17-game starter, who tallied 130 tackles. As a college player, he played in 43 games at the University of Georgia.

DT David Moa

Moa (6-3, 296) entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Minnesota in 2020 and has six games of NFL experience with the New York Giants (2021) and Los Angeles Chargers (2022). As a college player, Moa played in 48 games (19 starts) at Boise State and registered 93 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks.

DB Darius Phillips

Phillips (5-9, 190) is a veteran of 56 games since entering the NFL as a fifth-round pick in 2018. Over his NFL career, he has registered 75 tackles, five interceptions, 23 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. As a college player at Western Michigan, he set an FBS record with five interceptions returned for touchdown during his career and 12 total returns for touchdown (5 interception returns, one punt return, five KO returns and one fumble return), in addition to recording 127 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 47 passes defensed and 12 interceptions.

DB Kendall Sheffield

Sheffield (5-10, 212) was originally a fourth-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft by Atlanta. He has played in a total of 41 games with Atlanta (2019-21) and San Francisco (2023). Over his NFL career, he has registered 105 tackles, six passes defensed and two forced fumbles. Sheffield finished his college career at Ohio State, where he tallied 58 tackles and two interceptions in 27 games for the Buckeyes.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

More Sports News