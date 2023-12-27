Christmas Tree Recycling Available at La Vergne Public Works Facility

The La Vergne public works department is once again accepting live Christmas trees following the holiday season.

Beginning December 26, residents are allowed to drop off Christmas trees at the Public Works facility, 148 International Blvd., Monday through Friday. The last day to drop off a tree is January 31, 2024.

All trees must be free of decorations, including ornaments, lights, tinsel, etc. before they can be dropped off for recycling. No artificial trees will be accepted.

Anyone with questions may contact Public Works at (615) 793-9891.