Titans RB Derrick Henry Named to Fourth Career Pro Bowl

January 3, 2024 – Titans running back Derrick Henry has earned another trip to the Pro Bowl.

On Wednesday night, the NFL announced Henry as the team’s lone representative for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games after a vote from players, coaches and fans.

It will be Henry’s fourth trip to the Pro Bowl, after also being named a Pro Bowler in 2019, 2020 and 2022.

Two other Titans have been named alternates: Defensive linemen Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry.

Henry has rushed for 1,014 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023, on 261 attempts. On Sunday, he reached the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the fifth time in his career, joining Eddie George (seven), Chris Johnson (six) and Earl Campbell (five) as the only players in franchise history with five or more 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Henry became the 10th player in NFL history to record at least five seasons with 1,000 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. He also became the second player in Titans/Oilers history (Eddie George) and the 42nd player in NFL history to reach 2,000 career rushing attempts (2,011).

The AFC and NFC player rosters for The Pro Bowl Games were announced on Wednesday night.

Player selections were determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group’s vote counting as one-third toward determining the all-star players selected to this year’s Pro Bowl Games.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will be a multi-day AFC versus NFC competition culminating on Sunday, Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

