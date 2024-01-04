Men Accused of Stealing from Cars Parked at Stones River Battlefield

January 4, 2024 – Rutherford County deputies are looking for the pictured men who apparently used stolen credit cards to buy merchandise Dec. 16 and Dec.21 at Walmart on Old Fort Parkway.

The credit cards were stolen from vehicles parked at Stones River Battlefield on Old Nashville Highway, according to Detective Christian Wrather.

People who have information on these men are asked to contact Wrather at cwrather@rcsotn.org or call him at 615-904-3093.

The Sheriff’s Office depends on residents to help solve crimes.

“I would like to remind visitors to the park to not leave any valuables in their vehicles, especially any credit cards and/or forms of identification,” Wrather said.

Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office