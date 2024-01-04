Historical Commission Accepting Preservation Grant Applications

The Tennessee Historical Commission (THC), the State Historic Preservation Office, is accepting Federal Historic Preservation Fund Grant applications now through February 1, 2024. The grant program reimburses 60 percent of the project costs, with a 40 percent match of project funds from the grantee. The fund is allocated to non-profits, municipalities, universities, and civic organizations across the state to support the preservation of historic and archaeological resources.

“Our Federal Historic Preservation Fund grant program is one of the main ways that the Tennessee Historical Commission makes meaningful contributions to the protection and study of our state’s treasured historic places,” said Patrick McIntyre, State Historic Preservation Officer and Executive Director in a press release.

Thirty-seven grants were given out in 2023 totaling $1.1 million. Seven of those grants were given out to non-profit organizations in Middle Tennessee.

Davidson County

Andrew Jackson Foundation received $21,000 to restore the masonry on the smoke house at the Hermitage, a National Historic Landmark

Metropolitan Historical Commission received $40,000 to fund the third phase of the countywide cemetery survey and preservation plan, and $15,069 to fund a neighborhood survey and preparation of a National Register nomination

Centennial Park Conservancy received $25,000 to restore the windows of the Centennial Park Croquet Clubhouse building

Cheekwood Botanical Garden and Museum of Art won $34,000 to complete a window preservation predevelopment plan of the Cheek House

Preserve Lindsley Avenue Now gained $30,750 to restore stained glass windows of the Lindsley Avenue Church of Christ

Maury County

James K. Polk Memorial Association received $10,000 to restore windows in the Polk Home, a National Historic Landmark

Williamson County

City of Franklin gained $24,000.00 for development of a Preservation Assessment and Maintenance Plan for the Toussaint L’Ouverture Cemetery

The selection process will emphasize projects that provide public benefit. Grant applications will fall into one of two categories: survey and planning or restoration. The former includes projects to document historic resources through survey, National Register of Historic Places nominations, or assist local communities to develop design guidelines or preservation plans. Restoration projects include preservation projects or plans that restore an important feature of a building listed in the National Register. Additional priorities include those that meet the goals and objectives of the THC’s plan for historic preservation. Priorities for grants will be based on the State Historic Preservation Plan.

The THC State Historic Preservation Office staff offered online training sessions on applying for Tennessee’s Preservation Grant Program. The first webinar was designed for all applicants with helpful tips and tricks about application process and the Smart Simple grant management system. The video can be viewed here.

Applications are made through the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation online grants management system (GMS). Visit their website for additional information and access to GMS.

For more information about the Tennessee Historical Commission, please visit the website. For information on grants, please contact Holly Barnett at holly.m.barnett@tn.gov.