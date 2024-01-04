Blue Raiders Roll Over Reinhardt 84-47

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. January 3, 2024 — Middle Tennessee men’s basketball jumped out to an early lead and kept piling up its advantage on Wednesday night, sustaining multiple, massive first half runs to power past visiting Reinhardt 84-47 at the Murphy Center.

Five Blue Raiders scored in double figures against the NAIA foe, led by 15 points from Jalen Jordan , who made his first four shots from the floor to start a night where he also led the team with five assists.

Justin Bufford scored 12 points in his return to the starting lineup while grabbing a team-high four steals. Chris Loofe led the Blue Raiders off the bench with 12 points of his own, snagging a team-high nine rebounds in just 19 minutes. Jestin Porter (11 points, three assists) and Jared Coleman-Jones (10 points, eight rebounds, three blocks) rounded out the double digit scorers for MTSU.

Source: MTSU

