Titans Agree to Terms with Rookie RB Tyjae Spears

NASHVILLE – The Titans have agreed to terms with running back Tyjae Spears on a contract.

Spears, selected in the in the third round the 2023 NFL Draft, has looked good for the team in offseason practices, including this week’s OTAs.

Spears ran for 1,581 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2022 at Tulane, averaging 6.9 yards per carry. He also caught 22 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Spears had a big game in the Cotton Bowl against USC, when he ran for 202 yards and four touchdowns. He was named the Cotton Bowl MVP after the team’s win.

In four college seasons, Spears ran for 2,910 yards and 31 touchdowns while also catching 48 passes for 564 yards and three scores.

Earlier this month, the Titans agreed to terms with tight end Josh Whyle (fifth round), offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan (sixth round) and receiver Colton Dowell (seventh round) from the team’s six-man draft class.

Two members of the draft class – offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (first round) and quarterback Will Levis (second round) – remain unsigned.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

