The Casual Pint Craft Beerstro Launches Tap4Good

Oct. 25, 2023 – This November, The Casual Pint, a leading Knoxville-based craft beer market and restaurant franchise, is elevating its commitment to community service with the launch of Tap4Good. This coordinated fundraising campaign aims to make a positive impact on local nonprofits.

“Throughout November, each of our franchises will dedicate Tap #4 to a cause that truly matters,” states Joshua Robinette, CEO of The Casual Pint Franchising, Inc. “A portion of the sales from this specific tap will go directly to a nonprofit organization, chosen by each individual franchise owner. This targeted approach allows us to channel our collective efforts into making a tangible difference in the communities we serve. For instance, our Northshore location has selected the East Tennessee YMCA After School Program and Alzheimer’s Tennessee as the inaugural beneficiaries of Tap4Good.”

With Tap4Good, The Casual Pint reaffirms its unwavering dedication to local communities by leveraging its extensive franchise network to magnify the impact of good deeds. The next time you find yourself enjoying a brew from Tap #4, know that you’re contributing to a larger cause—a toast to improving lives, one pint at a time. A list of 2023 beneficiaries can be found at http://tap4good.org.

About The Casual Pint Craft Beerstro

Founded in 2011, The Casual Pint Craft Beerstro began as a family-owned neighborhood craft beer market in Knoxville, Tennessee. The original location featured 11 taps of craft beer, 300 different package options, and a cozy seating area. Today, we are the nation’s first and only Craft Beerstro. Our family-friendly environment celebrates craft beer from local, regional, and national artisans. We pair the perfect pint with a variety of high-quality food options and offer more than 250 take-home draft and package beer choices. We strive to be a gathering place that puts the spotlight on craft beer, creating an environment ripe for making memories. For more information, please visit thecasualpint.com.

Source: Prnewswire