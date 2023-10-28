USA Basketball Announces Roster For Exhibition Versus Lady Vols

October 26, 2023 – The USA Basketball Women’s National Team announced Thursday its roster for the exhibition game versus the Tennessee Lady Vols at Food City Center on Nov. 5, 2023.

Five-time Olympic champion Diana Taurasi headlines the group that will appear in Knoxville. Among the 11 players slated to compete vs. UT are Aliyah Boston, Kahleah Copper, Allisha Gray, Brittney Griner, Rhyne Howard, Sabrina Ionescu and Azurá Stevens.

As a reminder to Lady Vol fans, this game is not part of the season ticket package, so tickets must be purchased separately. If you have not already done so, go to AllVols.com to reserve your seats for this special event.

Free parking in all campus lots will be available for that game, as will free shuttle service from the Ag Campus. Fans will be dropped off and picked up immediately adjacent to Food City Center. ADA shuttles and entry will operate the same as in previous years.

Source: UT Sports

