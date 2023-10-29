WEATHER ALERT- 10-29-31 Big Changes On The Way

Enjoy the warmth because it’s going away and it’s going to be gone for a bit. The good news is Halloween looks good for trick-or-treaters, you will just want to bundle them up. The first freeze/frost of the year will happen Monday night for many and Tuesday night for just about everyone else.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Sunday A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 47. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 51. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 52. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.