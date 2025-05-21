Tennessee Wildlife Officials Team Up to Improve Black Bear Rehabilitation

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and the Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR) are actively working together to determine the best path forward for black bear rehabilitation in Tennessee.

In 2023, six bears housed at ABR developed pneumonia, resulting in the death of one bear, euthanasia of two, and medical treatment of the remaining three. Again in 2024, pneumonia was identified in bears in the same enclosure, resulting in the difficult decision to euthanize 13 bears who had all been exposed to the affected bears.

In mid-April, TWRA received necropsy results from the 13 euthanized bears, which confirmed 10 of the 13 bears had pneumonia.

While testing was underway, TWRA staff sought input from bear managers in other states on best management practices and pen sanitation measures such as discing, burns, and leaving pens empty on an annual rotational schedule. Because of the risk of pathogen exposure to the larger bear population, TWRA will not place bears at the facility while work to implement sanitation protocols continues.

“Appalachian Bear Rescue has already completed extensive modifications and upgrades to our rescue facilities and operational protocols to mitigate future disease risks as per the recommendations of our wildlife veterinarians and disease pathologists,” said members of the ABR Board of Directors. “We will be ready and willing to accept bear cubs in need, and we are currently working with TWRA for approval. Our legacy of success is only possible due to the unwavering support of the public whose compassion for our wildlife resources continues to fuel our mission to give bears a second chance.”

TWRA leadership is also actively working with ABR to draft an official operating agreement to strengthen the relationship between the two entities, set clear expectations for best management practices for bear rehabilitation, and provide transparency to members of the public invested in wildlife conservation. At this time, board members of ABR are reviewing and providing their feedback on a proposed agreement. The agency is optimistic that an agreement can be reached that ultimately benefits the black bear population of Tennessee.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is the state agency tasked with preserving, conserving, managing, protecting, and enhancing the fish and wildlife of the state and their habitats for the use, benefit, and enjoyment of the citizens of Tennessee and its visitors. TWRA is also the permitting agency that regulates animal rehabilitation facilities.

Appalachian Bear Rescue is a wildlife rehabilitation facility that has cared for more than 400 black bear cubs and yearlings from nine states and multiple National Park sites over the course of its 29-year history. Countless other wild bears have benefited from educational outreach and research initiatives.

In East Tennessee, black bears are abundant and actively expanding across their historic native range in Tennessee. Bears have large home ranges which can overlap into multiple states and cross paths with numerous other bears. TWRA biologists manage at the population level to ensure conservation goals are met.

