Join Smyrna Parks and Rec for Family Movie Night this Friday, May 23rd. The featured movie is Moana 2!

Bring your blankets, chairs, friends, and family for an outdoor movie experience! Before the movie starts, there will be yard games available, and food vendors will be on site offering delicious treats.

Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center Lawn, 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. East

7:30PM – Movie starts around 8:15PM

NO Cost

All Ages Welcome!

