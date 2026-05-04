Tennessee Tech waiving graduate program application fees for May

Students interested in earning a graduate degree from Tennessee Tech University can once again save on application costs throughout the month of May.

The College of Graduate Studies is waiving the application fee for new domestic applicants from May 1–31, a savings of $35.

“We want students to know that a postgraduate education with Tennessee Tech is more accessible and attainable than they might think,” said Julie C. Baker, associate provost and dean of Tech’s College of Graduate Studies. “By waiving application fees for the month of May, we hope to encourage more students to take that important first step and explore how a graduate degree from Tennessee Tech can help them achieve their personal and professional goals.”

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Tech’s College of Graduate Studies offers more than 60 graduate degree programs and concentrations at the master’s and doctoral levels, with options available both online and in person.

In addition to a wide range of programs, the university provides multiple pathways to help students accelerate their time to degree completion and reduce overall costs. For example, Tech’s Master of Professional Studies (MPS) program allows students to take seven-week courses, potentially doubling the coursework they can complete in a single semester. Likewise, the university’s Fast Track program, available in more than a dozen academic departments, enables qualified students to begin earning graduate-level credits during their undergraduate studies.

Students may also benefit from recent changes by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, which allow eligible students to apply a fifth year of the HOPE Lottery Scholarship toward graduate education—helping further reduce out-of-pocket expenses for many Tennesseans.

Tech has continued to expand its graduate offerings in recent years. New programs launching this fall include master’s degrees in child life, agriscience technology and industrial and systems engineering, along with a Ph.D. in integrative biology. A Master of Social Work degree program is set to launch next year.

“For anyone who has been considering graduate school, this is an ideal time to apply,” Baker added. “We invite prospective students to take advantage of this opportunity and connect with our faculty and staff to learn how they can further their education right here at Tennessee Tech.”

The application deadline for fall 2026 admission is Aug. 1. Learn more and apply online at www.tntech.edu/graduatestudies.

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