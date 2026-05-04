David Alan Pollock, age 59, of Lewisburg, Tennessee, passed away Friday, May 1st, 2026, at his residence.

He was born January 18th, 1967, in Nashville, Tennessee, to the late Harold Kenneth and Cleo Ray Pollock.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Regina Valentine Pollock; son, Dale Pollock of Petersburg; daughters, Tina Brooks of Nashville, Mary Pollock of Lewisburg, Ashley Valentine of Lewisburg, and Kayla Pollock of Coopertown; three brothers, Steve Pollock of Brentwood, Kenneth Pollock of Westmoreland, and Danny Edwards of Bradyville, and seven grandchildren.

He was a retired HVAC technician and enjoyed four-wheeling, racing, fishing and spending time with his family.

No services are planned at this time.

London Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by London Funeral Home And Crematory – Lewisburg.

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