MTSU’s Match Records Releases First Vinyl Record

Students in Middle Tennessee State University’s recording industry program are taking their work from the classroom to the turntable.

Match Records, a multi-genre, student-run record label housed in the Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment, released its first vinyl record during the Match Showcase on April 28, at Hop Springs in Murfreesboro.

The milestone marks a significant evolution for the label, which provides student creators with hands-on experience in marketing, branding, promotion, and distribution for student artists. The new vinyl release features current students and Match alumni from a variety of genres from indie pop rock to rap and everything in between.

“This release is an important milestone because it gives students the opportunity to take a project all the way into a professional physical format,” said recording industry professor Frank Dremel. “It moves beyond simply releasing music digitally and into a space that carries a strong connection to both the history and current culture of the music industry.”

For Dremel, the vinyl project reflects both the program’s growth and its commitment to experiential learning, a cornerstone of MTSU’s recording industry curriculum.

“Students are doing more than just studying how a label works in theory,” he said. “They are actively participating in planning, coordination, decision-making and quality control that real releases require. That kind of hands-on involvement helps bridge the gap between the classroom and the professional world.”

Unlike digital releases, producing a vinyl record introduces additional layers of complexity from sequencing and packaging to manufacturing logistics and detailed crediting.

Students involved in the project say those challenges made the experience even more valuable.

“It’s proof that Match can operate beyond the usual scope of a student-run record label,” said Caleb Villatoro, Match Records treasurer and a graduate student in Recording Arts and Technology.

“Vinyl requires committing to decisions early, financially, creatively and operationally. It marked a shift from running events to building something tangible and lasting,” Villatoro added.

Students also gained a deeper understanding of how creative, technical and organizational elements intersect in the music business.

“Being a primary contact on this project meant managing communication among artists, engineers, manufacturers, and faculty while keeping everything structured,” Villatoro explained. “It pushed me to think less like someone completing a project and more like someone responsible for maintaining a system where decisions have real consequences.”

The project also mirrors real-world label operations, requiring coordination across teams, adherence to deadlines, and attention to detail, all essential skills for careers in the industry.

Even in today’s digital-first landscape, Dremel said vinyl continues to hold cultural and commercial relevance.

“Vinyl asks artists and labels to think differently about sequencing, packaging and listener experience,” he said. “It reflects a desire for music to feel more tangible and personal, especially when presentation and collectability are part of the appeal.”

That tangible connection resonates strongly with the student artists featured on the record.

“I’m super stoked to have some of my own music pressed onto vinyl,” said Match artist Kyelen Arora. “As someone who collects records, this is a real milestone for me.”

Artist Caroline Bowling echoed that excitement. “Having my music on vinyl is something I’ve always wanted,” she said. “It’s so cool to have a physical copy of my music out there and to be part of such a fun project.”

For others involved, the release signals a new level of ambition for Match Records.

“It shows that we’re really serious about what we do,” said student team member Levi Allen. “Being able to create a physical product — especially something as detailed as vinyl — is something I didn’t expect we’d get to do as a student organization.”

The vinyl release also highlights the diversity of talent within MTSU’s student artist community, with selections curated to represent a cohesive yet varied sound.

Looking ahead, Dremel sees the project as a catalyst for continued growth.

“This kind of project helps establish a stronger identity for Match Records and raises the bar for what students believe is possible. It creates momentum. As students see that they can bring projects to life at this level, it opens the door for even more ambitious releases, stronger collaboration, and a deeper understanding of what a student-run label can be. I see it as an important step forward in Match Records’ continued development.”

The vinyl was pressed by Physical Music Products in Nashville. The track list includes:

Side A

“Amen” by Caroline Bowling

“For David” by Raven Hinchey

“Still Goin’” by Legendary Nedge (Match alumni)

“Standing Ovation” by sav.

Side B

“Never Get Old” by Tucker Wilson (Match alumni)

“Can’t Fly” by Kyelen Arora

“Ready to Live” by Carter Elliot (Match alumni)

The vinyl record can be purchased at Match events or directly from the student organization for $20. Match Records accepts Zelle and cash for payment.

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