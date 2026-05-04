Cheryl Wright Hennigan, age 66, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Friday, May 1, 2026. Born in Richmond VA, she was the daughter of the late George W. Wright and Markeeta Jane Fink Wright.

Cheryl is survived by her husband of 34 years, Warren B. Hennigan; son, Dustin Hennigan of Murfreesboro, TN; chosen sister, Christi Bedsaul of Lascassas, TN; and many friends.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Friday, May 8, 2026, at Southeast Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Friday May 8, 2026, at Southeast Baptist Church following the visitation with Pastor Joe Vinson officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Cheryl was a faithful member of Southeast Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blood Cancer United, online donation link: https://bloodcancerunited.org or Southeast Baptist Church in memory of Cheryl.

An online guestbook for the Hennigan family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email