Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming, with so many services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming movie releases this May 2026 on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Tubi.
Coming to Streaming Services in May 2026:
- Netflix May 2026: Complete Release Schedule
- Disney+ May 2026 Releases
- Prime Video May 2026: Complete Release Schedule
- What's New on HBO Max May 2026
- What's Coming to Hulu in May 2026
- What’s Coming to Tubi in May 2026
Must-Watch Lists for May 2026:
- 10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Netflix in May 2026
- 10 Must-Watch Disney+ Releases This May 2026
- 10 Must-Watch Prime Video Releases This May 2026
- 10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to HBO Max in May 2026
- 10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Hulu in May 2026
- 10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Tubi in May 2026
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