TSU Football Signs Two Junior College Transfers Ahead of 2026 Season

Tennessee State football is adding size and depth to both sides of the line of scrimmage. Head coach Reggie Barlow has announced the signing of defensive lineman Kennland Lyons and offensive lineman Augustus Thuston, a pair of junior college transfers expected to compete for playing time in 2026. More Sports News

Who Are the New TSU Football Transfers?

Kennland Lyons is a 6-foot-4, 378-pound defensive lineman out of North Panola High School in Mississippi. During the 2025 season, Lyons recorded 25 total tackles — 15 solo stops — while averaging 2.8 tackles per game. He posted a season-high eight tackles against Northeast Mississippi Community College and showed disruptive ability the year prior with a sack against Jones College.

Augustus Thuston is a 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive lineman from Chanute, Kansas. A redshirt freshman, Thuston appeared in four games during the 2025 season as part of an offense that averaged 377.2 yards per game, including 206.5 through the air.

What Positions Do Lyons and Thuston Play?

Lyons is an interior defensive tackle who brings immediate size and physicality to TSU’s defensive front. Thuston fills a need at offensive line following the departure of Veguer Jean-Jumeau, adding length and athleticism to the Tigers’ blocking unit.

Why Did Tennessee State Target the Trenches in the Transfer Portal?

Barlow has made strengthening the offensive and defensive lines a clear priority as TSU builds toward the 2026 season. Lyons provides the kind of interior bulk — over 375 pounds — that requires extra attention from opposing offenses. Thuston is viewed not just as a size addition but as a potential leader along the offensive line, bringing football intelligence and footwork that fit the program’s needs at the position.

When Will Lyons and Thuston Join the TSU Roster?

Both players are expected to join the Tigers ahead of the 2026 season as Tennessee State continues adding depth and experience through the transfer portal.

Source: TSU

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email