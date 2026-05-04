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Home Weather 5/4/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 81 and a Low of...

5/4/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 81 and a Low of 51, Winds up to 14 mph, Tonight Clear with a Low of 65

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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM show a temperature of 80.8°F with winds out of the west at 12.2 mph. The area is mainly clear with no recorded precipitation.

Today’s high is expected to reach 81.1°F, while the low for this evening will be around 64.9°F. Winds may increase slightly, with gusts up to 14.1 mph this afternoon. The chance of any precipitation today is 0%, maintaining the clear weather conditions likely to continue into the night.

Tonight, skies are expected to remain clear with no anticipated precipitation. Winds will be manageable, reaching up to 13.6 mph. The overall conditions suggest a pleasant evening ahead.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
51°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
36%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
81°F · feels 79°F
Sunrise
5:49am
Sunset
7:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 81°F 51°F Partly cloudy
Tuesday 78°F 56°F Overcast
Wednesday 71°F 57°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 60°F 40°F Fog
Friday 68°F 40°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 48°F Overcast
Sunday 74°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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