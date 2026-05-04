5/4/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 81 and a Low of 51, Winds up to 14 mph, Tonight Clear with a Low of 65

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM show a temperature of 80.8°F with winds out of the west at 12.2 mph. The area is mainly clear with no recorded precipitation.

Today’s high is expected to reach 81.1°F, while the low for this evening will be around 64.9°F. Winds may increase slightly, with gusts up to 14.1 mph this afternoon. The chance of any precipitation today is 0%, maintaining the clear weather conditions likely to continue into the night.

Tonight, skies are expected to remain clear with no anticipated precipitation. Winds will be manageable, reaching up to 13.6 mph. The overall conditions suggest a pleasant evening ahead.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 51°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 36% UV Index 7.3 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 81°F · feels 79°F Sunrise 5:49am Sunset 7:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 81°F 51°F Partly cloudy Tuesday 78°F 56°F Overcast Wednesday 71°F 57°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 60°F 40°F Fog Friday 68°F 40°F Overcast Saturday 77°F 48°F Overcast Sunday 74°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate

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