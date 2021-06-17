Campspot, an online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options & more, has released its list of top 10 trending campsite destinations for summer 2021.
The sites range from the Jersey Shore to Northern California, with one Tennessee spot making the list – Smoky Mountains.
About the Smoky Mountains, Campspot writes: “Visit the largest protected area east of the Rocky Mountains where the Great Smoky Mountains rise along the Tennessee – North Carolina border. Visit the National Park, explore 800 square miles of land by foot or car, and be sure to stop at a few historical sites along the way.
Experience a Smoky Mountain vacation at the gateway of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park when you stay at Sun Outdoors Sevierville Pigeon Forge. Sun Outdoors offers an outstanding location near exciting local attractions, plus wonderful accommodations and amenities to complete your getaway to the great outdoors.”
Campspot’s entire list, in order:
1The Jersey Shore
Campspot’s Recommended Place to Stay: Frontier Town RV Resort, situated right on the Sinepuxent Bay.
Enjoy primitive campsites and cozy vacation rentals with an outstanding amenity package that includes the Frontier Town Water Park, Miniature Golf, Western Theme Park, and High Ropes Adventure Park.
2White Mountains (New Hampshire)
Campspot’s Recommended Place to Stay: Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort: Glen Ellis
Includes on-site amenities from a swimming pool to the ice cream bar. Choose between a rustic site, a riverfront site, cabins, and much more. Kayak, canoe, and tube excursions are available locally on the Saco River, which runs alongside this park.
3Wisconsin Dells
Campspot’s Recommended Place to Stay: Fox Hill RV Park & Campground
Located four miles south of Wisconsin Dells and seven miles away from Devil’s Lake State Park, there is plenty of adventure nearby. At the campground, choose from a variety of RV sites or opt for a beautiful basic cabin.
4Western New York / Niagara Falls
Campspot’s Recommended Place to Stay: Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort: Western New York.
Great for your family vacation, only an hour away from the excitement of Niagara Falls. Amenities include multi-level interactive Water Zone featuring water slides, a fort, water cannon, spray features, and more. Bring your RV, set up a tent, or rent one of the cabins.
5Northern California
Campspot’s Recommended Place to Stay: Lake Siskiyou Camp Resort
Offers views of Mt Shasta and the Shasta Trinity National Forest. Campers can choose a charming rustic tent site, full hook-up RV sites, retro trailers, or the comforts of a cabin or house. The resort offers various activities on-site, including hiking trails, beach rentals, and a Splash Zone inflatable water park.
6Smoky Mountains
Campspot’s Recommended Place to Stay: Sun Outdoors Sevierville Pigeon Forge
Located near exciting local attractions, plus wonderful accommodations and amenities
7Myrtle Beach
Campspot’s Recommended Place to Stay: Carolina Pines RV Resort
Minutes away from Myrtle Beach, features gorgeous landscaped grounds, luxury cottages, upscale RV sites, and a lots of activities for the whole family.
8Lake Michigan
Campspot’s Recommended Place to Stay: Silver Creek RV Resort
Located near Silver Lake Sand Dunes State Park – offering 2,000-acres of sand mountains between the Lake Michigan shoreline and the 690-acre Silver Lake.
9Colorado’s Rocky Mountains
Campspot’s Recommended Place to Stay: Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort: Larkspur
Bring your RV, tent or stay in a cottage.
10Utah’s Mighty 5
Campspot’s Recommended Place to Stay: Slickrock Campground
Minutes away from some of Utah’s greatest attractions, walking or biking distance from Colorado River and downtown Moab, 10 miles from entrance at Slickrock where you’ll find the entrance of Arches National Park.