Tennessee Senate Passes Bill Allowing K-12 Teachers to Carry Guns

A bill in Tennessee that could possibly allow teachers to carry guns in schools was passed by Tennessee Senators this week.

Shortly after removing protestors, the Senate approved HB 1202 with a 26-5 vote on April 9. This bill would permit school faculty or staff to carry concealed handguns on a school campus under certain circumstances.

Teachers opting to carry would need to complete 40 hours of annual firearm training at their own cost, gain approval from the school director, pass a mental health assessment, and clear an FBI background check.

According to WSMV, nearly a dozen people against the bill spoke out from the gallery before the Senate vote before they were removed from the chambers.

“I do get the intention. This isn’t the right way to go about it,” Covenant School parent Sarah Shoop-Neumann told WSMV.

The bill now go to the state House for a vote.