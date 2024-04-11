Krystal Offers Tasty Relief on Tax Day, April 15

Tax Day is approaching, and Krystal Restaurants , the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South, is offering relief on one of the most dreaded days of the year. On Monday, April 15, 2024, any guest who places a Krystal order online and uses code BOGOKRYSTAL at checkout will enjoy a Buy One, Get One Free Krystal, with a limit of five per order.

The Tax Day BOGO offer is valid for the iconic Original Krystal and the Cheese Krystal. The Original Krystal is served on the brand’s signature square bun. It is the original flavor bomb that made Krystal famous. It is grilled to perfection and topped with diced onions, mustard, and a slice of dill pickle. This offer is available exclusively online for the entire day on April 15. Guests must use code BOGOKRYSTAL at checkout on Krystal.com or the Krystal app, which is applicable at participating locations.

To stay in the loop and receive exclusive updates and offers, join Club Krystal by texting GIMME to 94258 to stay in the loop on deals. For more information on Krystal’s menu offerings and locations, visit Krystal.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram. Krystal favorites are available for dine-in, drive-thru, or ordering online via the Krystal website or app. The app is available for download via Google Play or the App Store.

