Rivalry Week is here! Below is the date, time, and opponent for all Tennessee college football teams so that you can stay in the know and take full advantage this weekend.

Saturday, November 25th, 2023

Vanderbilt (2-9) at Tennessee (7-4) at 2:30 CT

Sam Houston (2-9) at MTSU (4-7) at 11:00 CT

Chattanooga (7-3) at Austin Peay (9-2) at 2:00 CT (FCS Championship Round 1)

Memphis (9-3) at Temple (3-9) on November 24, 2023

FINAL SCORE: 45-21