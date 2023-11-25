Warm up This Fall With the ‘Tennessee Ale Trail’

As the leaves fall and the temperatures drop, it’s time to rally your craft beer-loving friends and explore the latest seasonal brews on the Tennessee Ale Trail. Brought to you by the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild, the Tennessee Ale Trail is a free mobile pass that allows craft beer lovers to gather points when they check in to participating breweries.

More than 60 Guild member breweries are participating in this free digital passport program in an effort to encourage visitors and residents to explore Tennessee’s craft breweries and support local businesses. Many of these breweries also work with Tennessee farmers and feature local ingredients. Since the launch of the trail in January, there have been more than 1,000 user sign ups and over 900 brewery check-ins.

Craft beer fans can access the free mobile passport through the Tennessee Ale Trail’s website. As they taste their way across the state, users will accrue points each time they check in to a participating Guild brewery. Beer lovers can redeem these points for prizes, including stickers, hats, bandanas and more.

“Agriculture is at the heart of craft beer. With the fall harvest now in full swing, it’s the season for Tennessee craft beer featuring pumpkins, sweet potatoes and deeply roasted malt,” said Sharon Cheek, executive director of the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild. “When you drink local beer, you’re directly supporting small businesses and Tennessee agriculture.”

The process for using the passport is simple. Visit www.tnaletrail.org to register for the free Tennessee Ale Trail passport pass. Once you sign up, a link is delivered to your phone, and you can save it to your home screen for one-tap access. There are no downloads or apps required.

Join the Ale Trail today at www.tnaletrail.org or follow @aletrailtn on social media for updates.

About The Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild

The Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild (TCBG) is a 501(C)6 nonprofit membership organization representing independent craft breweries across Tennessee. It exists to advance the interests of and serve as the collective voice for the Tennessee craft brewing industry. For more information about the Guild, visit www.tncraftbrewers.org/.

About Farm to Tap

Farm to Tap is a movement started by the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. It is born from the rich brewing tradition of using locally sourced ingredients and inspired by the Tennessee state motto Agriculture and Commerce. Farm to Tap is dedicated to the awareness, promotion, and advancement of local farm products by craft brewers. To learn more about Tennessee farmers and brewers working together, visit www.farmtotap.org/pioneer-stories. For more information about Farm to Tap, visit www.farmtotap.org/.