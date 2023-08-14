Teen Arrested for Third Time This Year on Auto Burglary Charges

Alert police work by Hermitage Precinct patrol officers led to Saturday’s 3:30 a.m. arrest of Aliecia McKnight, 18, who was wanted on outstanding auto burglary and gun theft warrants related to her May 6th arrest for joyriding in a stolen Kia and other cases.

Officers were patrolling Elm Hill Pike area hotel parking lots overnight due to a recent rash of vehicle break-ins when they spotted a 2017 black Nissan Altima bearing a temporary tag slowly traveling through a parking lot. Officers followed the car as it exited the parking lot and traveled onto Briley Parkway. Officers later attempted to stop the car but it fled at a high rate of speed before wrecking on the Hickory Hollow exit from I-24. McKnight and Charles Hildreth, 20, fled on foot and were both apprehended.

The Altima had been reported stolen in Murfreesboro. Two handguns (one stolen in Dickson County) were recovered at the scene.

In addition to the outstanding warrants, McKnight is charged with vehicle theft, theft of a firearm, and evading arrest for today’s incident. She is being held in lieu of $198,000 bond.

Hildreth is charged with theft of a firearm, theft of a vehicle, and evading arrest. He is being held on $51,000 bond.

McKnight was also arrested in March on charges of auto theft, two counts of gun theft, gun possession in the commission of a dangerous felony, and felony drug possession.