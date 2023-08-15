MyTV30 to Air Friday Night Rivals Kickoff Weekend 2023

For the first time in history, MyTV30, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Nashville station, will televise a marquee, three-day Tennessee Army National Guard Friday Night Rivals Kickoff Weekend.

Live primetime coverage of the high school football games begins Thursday, August 17th at 7:00 pm, with the Cane Ridge Ravens traveling to Wilson County to take on the Mt. Juliet Golden Bears.

This exciting weekend continues Friday, August 18th at 7:00 pm for a Williamson County vs. Rutherford County showdown as the Brentwood Bruins battle the Blackman Blaze.

This unprecedented weekend of coverage concludes with the CPA Lions, the 2022 DII 2A Runners-Up, taking on the Brentwood Academy Eagles on Saturday, August 19th.

Noreen Parker, VP General Manager of WZTV-WNAB-WUXP, said “We are proud at MyTV30 and FOX17 to create this history-in-the-making Tennessee Army National Guard Kickoff Weekend. Never before has a local broadcaster made such a commitment to showcasing the opening weekend of high school sports.”. Steve Mann, Executive Director for Sinclair’s High School Division adds, “Sinclair is the leader of live high school sports in America and there is no better way than to make this a special weekend for high school football fans in Middle Tennessee.”

All games will kick off at 7:00 pm CST and can be watched Live on MyTV30 or via streaming on the FOX17 Facebook page and website.

Tennessee Army National Guard Friday Night Rivals Kickoff Weekend schedule: