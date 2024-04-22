Southwest Adds Nonstop Service to Cincinnati, Greenville and Richmond at BNA

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
11
Photo courtesy of Southwest Airlines

Travel just keeps getting better at Nashville International Airport!

Southwest has announced new nonstop service to Cincinnati, OH (CVG), Greenville-Spartanburg, SC (GSP) and Richmond, VA (RIC))- also served by Allegiant® Air from BNA.

The new daily routes will start June 4.

Southwest Airlines is currently the largest airline serving Nashville.

Last year, the airline designated BNA for a crew base that will house an estimated 500-700 flight attendants and 150-200 pilots.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here