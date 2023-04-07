Sounds Return to First Horizon Park For Six-Game Homestand on Tuesday, April 11

the first full week of baseball this season. The Sounds welcome the Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles) for a six-game series.

Listed below are the festivities and promotions for the week, presented by First Horizon.

Tuesday, April 11 vs. Norfolk – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday – Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30 ($25 for humans; $5 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Peanut Free Night presented by Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center – An annual tradition at First Horizon Park to allow those with nut allergies to enjoy a night at the ballpark worry-free.

Fisk University Night – Bulldog fans, alumni and students can catch a Sounds game and raise money for their school. Tickets with proceeds benefitting the Student Affairs office can be found here. Discounted tickets for Fisk University students can be purchased here.

Wednesday, April 12 vs. Norfolk – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Hot Chicken Passport Giveaway (first 1,000 fans).

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi – The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game and turn their winning board into a free Pepsi from the concession stand. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame if the Sounds win.

Kroger Wednesday – Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Booster’s Birthday – Help celebrate Booster’s birthday with special appearances by T-Rac, Gnash, Tempo and many other popular mascots. Kids can join Booster for a pregame parade and make art with Nashville’s hottest chicken mascot throughout the game.

Thursday, April 13 vs. Norfolk – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – The Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Belmont University Night – Bruin fans can catch a Sounds game which includes a first pitch by Vice President/Director of Athletics Scott Corley, National Anthem performed by Belmont student Sarah Hardwig, an appearance by mascot Bruiser and much more. Discounted Belmont group tickets are available here.

Friday, April 14 vs. Norfolk – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks show.

Saturday, April 15 vs. Norfolk – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Hit City Hockey Jersey Giveaway presented by DEX Imaging (first 1,000 fans).

Hit City Saturday – The Sounds will wear their Hit City jerseys each Saturday throughout the season. Enjoy live pregame music by DJ Battle under the guitar scoreboard from 5:15-5:45 p.m.

Gold Star Family Night – The Sounds will recognize the immediate family members of a fallen military service member who died while serving on active duty. Memorials will include a Black Hawk Helicopter Flyover and a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument display at Hit City Hall.

Jackie Robinson Day – Join us at First Horizon Park as we commemorate the 76th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s MLB debut. Fans can learn more about Jackie’s life and legacy at his retired jersey number plaque near the Home Plate Entrance.

Sunday, April 16 vs. Norfolk – 2:05 p.m.

Gates open at 1:00 p.m.

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 1:10 – 1:30 on the concourse near section 108.

Postgame Kids Round the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office). The senior discount is available for Sunday-Wednesday games only. Subject to availability; no phone orders.

