Netflix is Bringing Love is Blind Pods to Nashville

You’ve seen the pods on Netflix’s Love is Blind; now you can experience them in person.

Netflix is bringing the experience to Nashville on Friday, April 7th from 1:30 pm – 4 pm in downtown Nashville in front of Ole Red on Broadway (300 Broadway).

Fans in Nashville are also invited to attend special parties to watch the final episodes in person. What if you could go on a date with Cole from Season 3 of Love Is Blind?! The pods will open up for a speed dating event with Season 3 fan favorite, Cole.

Sign up below and you could potentially talk to Cole through the pod wall — and even get selected as his favorite date of the night.

Find details to sign up to talk to Cole here. Sign up to watch episodes 9 and 10 in Nashville here.

*Attendees must be 18 or older to sign up for the watch parties and be able to provide valid proof of age. Everyone who signs up for a watch party may not receive tickets.