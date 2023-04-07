United Way Announces 4th Annual Storybook Breakfast Fundraiser

Murfreesboro, TN – MMC Pediatrics presents the Fourth Annual Storybook Breakfast fundraising event. This year’s event will be held at Overall Creek Elementary School on Saturday, April 22nd, with two sessions, starting at 9:00 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.

Families will enjoy interacting with some of the most popular storytime characters, including Max the Wild Thing, Taco Dragon, Ladybug Girl, Curious George, Elephant & Piggie, and Bruce the Bear. Participants will also enjoy breakfast from Chick-Fil-A and Dunkin’ Donuts, Imagination Library story time, photo opportunities with storybook characters, and other family-fun activities.

As a part of the 2030 Bold Goals Initiative to increase kindergarten readiness, United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties works in conjunction with Imagination Library to deliver books to approximately 17,000 Rutherford and Cannon County children ages birth to five every month. This early literacy program helps develop positive social-emotional and behavioral skills and creates a consistent parent-child bonding experience through the love of books.

“United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties is the local sustaining partner for Imagination Library, providing books at no cost to our families who are enrolled,” explains United Way Director of Strategic Initiatives and Programs, Ella Weaver. “Fundraisers like Storybook Breakfast are important because they allow us to continue enriching lives through the local Imagination Library program and inspire a love of reading for all children in our community that will impact them for years to come.”

Your local Imagination Library is powered by the support of donors within our local community. Supporting your local Imagination Library increases early literacy in our local community and helps children succeed in school. All proceeds from Storybook Breakfast benefit Imagination Library recipients in Rutherford and Cannon Counties.

Lauren Knox, Director of Marketing for Murfreesboro Medical Clinic, shares how the Storybook Breakfast event impacts the community. ”As a parent, this is my favorite event in Murfreesboro. My children enjoy meeting new storybook characters every year. As a committee member, I am thankful for the team at United Way and all the local businesses that support the Imagination Library program and understand the importance of early literacy in a child’s life. Bedtime stories are a favorite at our house. I hope my children never stop using their imagination and their love of reading continues to grow.”

Tickets for the event are $15 per person, with a $60 household maximum, and can be purchased at https://www.yourlocaluw.org/storybook.