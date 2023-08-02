Sounds Plate Six Runs in Sixth to Beat Durham

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds (55-46, 15-12) scored another come-from-behind win in the series opener against the Durham Bulls (55-48, 15-13), plating six in a huge sixth inning for a 6-4 triumph on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Brandon Woodruff made his first appearance on rehab assignment with Nashville, working 4.2 innings with four strikeouts (3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB). Woodruff has been on Milwaukee’s injury list since April 11 (retro to April 8) with right shoulder inflammation.

Bennett Sousa worked a scoreless eighth inning with a strikeout in his first rehab appearance with Nashville. Sousa has been on Milwaukee’s injured list since June 9 (retro to June 8) with left shoulder nerve irritation.

Patrick Dorrian extended his hitting streak to eight games with an RBI double in the sixth. He’s batting .321 (9-for-28) with six extra-base hits, 10 RBI, seven walks and five runs in that span.

Source: Nashville Sounds

