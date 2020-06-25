SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department’s (SPD) Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) resolved a situation without incident.

On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at approximately 5:41 p.m., Smyrna Police Department officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Bane Drive. An armed man was barricaded in a home with a weapon. SPD’s SWAT Team was called to the scene and successfully negotiated the situation. The man was taken into custody without incident.

SPD wishes to thank the neighbors in this area for their tremendous support and generosity. Individuals in the area brought water and purchased pizza for the officers on scene.

