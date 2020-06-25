Shoplifting Suspect Steals Meat From Murfreesboro Dollar General

Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying the man who stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of meat from Dollar General, 227 Cason Lane, on May 20, 2020. He has several distinct tattoos on his arms, neck, and above his right eyebrow. The man was seen leaving in a dark-colored Chevy Equinox with a temporary tag.

If you have any information that could be helpful in identifying and locating this person, please contact Detective Shan Harris at (629) 201-5536, or by email 0499@murfreesborotn.gov.

