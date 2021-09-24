SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department (SPD) requests the public’s assistance in locating an individual involved in an accident.

On 9/23/2021 at approximately 5:00 PM, SPD, Smyrna Fire Department (SFD), and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services (RCEMS) personnel were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving several vehicles at the intersection of Rocky Fork Almaville Road and Morton Lane.

Prior to the arrival of the responding agencies, one of the vehicles involved left the scene. Witnesses described this vehicle as a small, late 1990s to early 2000s red 2-door pickup truck.

RCEMS transported one individual to TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center; this individual was later pronounced deceased.

The pickup was last seen heading down Morton Lane toward Almaville Road and likely has damage to the rear passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident please contact Detective Andrew Schaefer, [email protected] or (615) 267-5048.