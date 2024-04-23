Smyrna Police Searching for Suspects in Gift Card Scam

April 22, 2024 – The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the individuals pictured above. The two subjects were seen in the Publix on President Place in Smyrna, TN, putting counterfeit Apple gift cards in front of legitimate Apple gift cards.

The counterfeit cards had legitimate serial numbers, but the scratch-off area would not scratch off. Therefore, if a customer had bought one of the cards, it would have become active. However, the customer would not have access to the card funds. Only the person holding the number from the scratch-off area of the original card would have access to the funds.

If you have any doubts about purchasing one of these gift cards at a business, be sure to request assistance from customer service or management. Also, If you have any information that could lead to identifying either of the suspects, please contact Detective Steve Martin at (615) 267-5432 or at [email protected].

Source: Smyrna Police

