TSU’s Castillo Named OVC Pitcher of the Week After No-Hit Performance

NASHVILLE – April 22, 2024 – Tennessee State junior pitcher Reina Castillo was named the Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week after tossing a no-hitter against Western Illinois as the league announced the honors on Monday evening.

The California native was in the zone during game one against WIU on Saturday as she no-hit the Leathernecks on just 56 pitches. The transfer from CSU Bakersfield was one walk away from a perfect game as she logged a complete game shutout (7.0 innings), allowing no hits, striking out one, and walking one. Castillo relied heavily on her defense as she induced 10 groundouts and nine flyouts.

Castillo’s no-hit bid was the first TSU no-hitter in 14 years and just the fifth in program history. It was just the second no-hitter to take place at Tiger Field.

Source: TSU

