SEVERE WEATHER ALERT 2-16,2023

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 158 PM CST Wed Feb 15 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-161000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 158 PM CST Wed Feb 15 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. Some strong to severe storms will be possible late this evening through the overnight hours, mainly for locations around and west of the I-65 Corridor. Strong to damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, but isolated tornadoes as well as heavy rain leading to flooding will also be possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Another round of potentially strong to severe storms will be possible Thursday morning through the afternoon. Strong to damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, but isolated tornadoes as well as heavy rain leading to flooding will also be possible. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation will likely be needed tonight and again during the day on Thursday. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local and state guidelines. $$ Spotter Thunderstorm Reporting Criteria... Tornado Funnel Cloud Flooding Hail >= 1/2 Inch Winds > 50 MPH(Measured) Structural Damage Trees or Power Lines Down

Thursday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.