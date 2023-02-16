Nashville Stampede Returns to Bridgestone Arena

The reigning PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series Champion Nashville Stampede today announced that their annual homestand, PBR Stampede Days, will return to Bridgestone Arena August 18-20.

Tickets for the event are on sale now, and start at $20, taxes and fees not included. They can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the Bridgestone Arena Box Office, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

The Stampede are Music City’s first-ever professional bull riding team, competing in the PBR Team Series, which transforms bull riding from an individual to team-formatted competition. They capped a dramatic Cinderella run through the playoffs to be crowned the 2022 PBR Team Series Champions under the fiery leadership of Head Coach and two-time PBR World Champion Justin McBride with a talent-packed roster including 2018 PBR World Champion Kaique Pacheco.

During the 2023 regular season, each of the eight founding teams will compete in 28 head-to-head, five-on-five bull riding games¸ held across 10 events. The team with the highest aggregate score will be the game winner.

Each team will host a three-day homestand, welcoming the seven other teams, while also competing in two neutral site events, beginning with the season-launch event on July 24-25 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The season will conclude in Las Vegas Oct. 20-22 when the teams will go head-to-head in the PBR Team Series Championship, vying to be crowned the 2023 Team Series Champions.

PBR Stampede Days will mark the fourth event of the 2023 PBR Team Series season, and second team-hosted homestand.

The Nashville Stampede will return to the arena this summer keen to defend their title of PBR Team Series Champions.

After a dismal regular-season that led the Stampede to finish 7-20-1 in game play they travelled to Las Vegas for the PBR Team Series Championship ranked last in the standings. However, once in Sin City, they delivered a Cinderella run through the championship tournament to be crowned the 2023 PBR Team Series Champions.

In Round 1, the Stampede first went toe-to-toe with the No. 3 Oklahoma Freedom, who they stunned 264.75-176 to advance to Round 2. They then faced a David vs. Goliath showdown with the No. 1 Austin Gamblers, riding three more bulls to knock off the Gamblers 265-175.25 to earn the first berth to the Semifinals. On Championship Sunday, the Stampede squared off against the No. 2 Texas Rattlers. Compliments of an early score from Joao Henrique Lucas, and a 90-point, fifth-frame ride from Kaique Pacheco, the Stampede punched their ticket to the title game with a 178.5-90.25 win. The Stampede’s fate then came down to the Championship Game against the No. 5 Arizona Ridge Riders.

Delivering three qualified rides from Ryan Dirteater, Silvano Alves and Pacheco, the Stampede defeated Arizona 264-182.75, completing their shocking run of upsets to be crowned the inaugural PBR Team Series Champions. During the offseason for PBR Teams, the Stampede’s riders have proved a force on the premier individual tour, the PBR Unleash The Beast. Seeking his second PBR World Championship, Pacheco is currently No. 3 in the gold buckle race. His season has included both an elite tour and 15/15 Bucking Battle victory, along with two 90-point rides. Pacheco notably won the late January 15/15 Bucking Battle in Indianapolis, Indiana, when he conquered the then-unridden Ricky Vaughn for a monstrous 93 points.

The Stampede will be one of the featured bull riding teams in the highly anticipated upcoming docuseries The Ride, debuting later this year on Prime Video.

The bull riding action for the 2023 PBR Team Series’ Stampede Days at Bridgestone Arena begins at 7:45 p.m. CT on Friday, August 18, 6:45 p.m. CT on Saturday, August 19, and 1:45 p.m. CT on Sunday, August 20.

Three-day ticket packages are available, offering fans a 15% discount on select price levels.

For more information about Nashville Stampede, visit pbr.com/teams/stampede