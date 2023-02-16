Rutherford County Schools Closed February 16 Due to Threat of Severe Weather

Rutherford County Schools (RCS) will be closed February 16, 2023 due to the threat of severe weather.

“Because of the potential for two rounds of severe weather tomorrow — one during the early morning hours and another in the afternoon during dismissal — Rutherford County Schools will be closed on Thursday. Feb. 16, 2023,” said James Evans, Communications Director for RCS.

“These decisions are not made lightly and we know they may cause a hardship for some families, but Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan has decided to close out of an abundance of caution because our county has been placed in an enhanced risk category based on the latest forecast from the National Weather Service. The inclement weather may affect our county during bus service, which adds additional concern. For context, we have approximately 27,000 students who use buses for school transportation,” added Evans.

A decision about afterschool / evening extracurricular activities will be announced by noon Thursday.