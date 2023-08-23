Senior Bowl Watch Lists Three Dores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A trio of Vanderbilt football players has been named to the watchlist for the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Jaylen Mahoney, Will Sheppard and De’Rickey Wright were among the 720 position players selected by the Senior Bowl staff as announced Wednesday.

The initial watch list is a starting point for the 11 NFL scouts who comprise the Senior Bowl staff and will ultimately select the participants for the game in Mobile, Alabama, in January.

Mahoney is a two-time team captain this season who has also been named to the Shrine Bowl 1000. Last year, he made 55 tackles, including a career-best 12 against Missouri. He also recorded an interception in Vanderbilt’s win over Florida. The Rock Hill, South Carolina, native has played in 43 career games for the Commodores with 188 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss and four interceptions.

Sheppard, a preseason All-SEC pick by the coaches, was a second-team All-SEC selection by the Associated Press last season after leading Vanderbilt in receiving touchdowns for the second consecutive year. He finished 2022 with 60 receptions for 776 yards and nine touchdowns. His nine touchdown receptions were second in the SEC and 11th in FBS. The most important six points came with 32 seconds left against Kentucky, giving Vanderbilt its first conference win since 2019.

Wright, a preseason All-SEC selection by Phil Steele, played all 12 games a season ago for Vandy, making four interceptions in his first season as a safety. He contributed 55 total tackles including 10 in the effort against South Carolina. He recorded a pair of interceptions against Ole Miss and had a 35-yard interception return in the win at Northern Illinois.

The Commodores open the 2023 season Saturday when Hawai’i visits FirstBank Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and tickets are available now.

Source: Vanderbilt Sports

