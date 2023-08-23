Coming to Netflix in September 2023

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of September 2023.
Coming to Netflix September 2023
Coming soon (date TBA)
- The Devil’s Plan (KR) — Netflix Series
- Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso (ID) — Netflix Documentary
- Song of the Bandits (KR) — Netflix Series
- Vasco Rossi: Living It (IT) — Netflix Documentary
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar — Netflix Film
September 1
- A Day and a Half (SE) — Netflix Film
- Disenchantment: Part 5 — Netflix Series
- Friday Night Plan (IN) — Netflix Film
- Happy Ending (NL) — Netflix Film
- Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4 — Netflix Series
- 8 Mile
- Arrival
- Baby Mama
- Couples Retreat
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High
- Fences
- Field of Dreams
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Land of the Lost
- Matilda
- Miss Congeniality
- National Security
- One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia
- One Piece Episode of East Blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure
- One Piece Episode of Skypiea
- One Piece Film: Gold
- One Piece: Heart of Gold
- One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends
- Public Enemies
- S.W.A.T.: Season 6
- Stand by Me
- Superbad
- U-571
- Up in the Air
- Vice
- Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
- Woody Woodpecker
September 2
- Love Again
September 3
- Crank
- Crank 2: High Voltage
- Is She the Wolf? (JP) — Netflix Series
September 5
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
- Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs — Netflix Comedy
September 6
- 6ixtynin9: The Series (TH) — Netflix Series
- Infamy (PL) — Netflix Series
- Predators (UK) — Netflix Documentary
- Reporting For Duty (BR) — Netflix Series
- Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America — Netflix Documentary
- Tahir’s House (SA)— Netflix Series
September 7
- Dear Child (DE) — Netflix Series
- GAMERA -Rebirth- (JP) — Netflix Anime
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3 — Netflix Family
- Top Boy: Season 3 (UK) — Netflix Series
- Virgin River: Season 5 — Netflix Series
- What If (PH) — Netflix Film
September 8
- A Time Called You (KR) — Netflix Series
- Burning Body (ES) — Netflix Series
- Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1 (JP) — Netflix Family
- Rosa Peral’s Tapes (ES) — Netflix Documentary
- Selling The OC: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Spy Ops — Netflix Documentary
September 12
- Glow Up: Season 5 (UK) — Netflix Series
- Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here — Netflix Comedy
- The Wolf of Wall Street
September 13
- Class Act (FR) — Netflix Series
- Freestyle (PL) — Netflix Film
- Wrestlers — Netflix Documentary
September 14
- Barbie—A Touch of Magic: Season 1
- Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (DK) — Netflix Film
- Once Upon a Crime (JP) — Netflix Film
- Thursday’s Widows (MX) — Netflix Series
September 15
- Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7
- Band of Brothers
- The Club: Part 2 (TR) — Netflix Series
- El Conde (CL) — Netflix Film
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7 (UK) — Netflix Documentary
- Intervention: Season 22
- Love at First Sight — Netflix Film
- Miseducation (MX) — Netflix Series
- The Pacific
- Surviving Summer: Season 2 (AU) — Netflix Series
- Wipeout Part 1
September 16
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
September 18
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5 — Netflix Family
September 19
- Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer — Netflix Comedy
- The Saint of Second Chances — Netflix Documentary
September 20
- Hard Broken (LB) — Netflix Series
- New Amsterdam: Season 5
September 21
- KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2 (JP) — Netflix Anime
- Scissor Seven: Season 4 (CN) — Netflix Series
- Sex Education: Season 4 (UK) — Netflix Series
September 22
- The Black Book (NG) — Netflix Film
- How To Deal With a Heartbreak (PE) — Netflix Film
- Love Is Blind: Season 5 — Netflix Series
September 23
- Spy Kids: Armageddon — Netflix Family
September 25
- Little Baby Bum: Music Time — Netflix Family
September 26
- Who Killed Jill Dando? (UK) — Netflix Documentary
September 27
- Encounters — Netflix Documentary
- Overhaul (BR) — Netflix Film
- Street Flow 2 (FR) — Netflix Film
September 28
- Castlevania: Nocturne — Netflix Series
- Love is in the Air (AU) — Netflix Film
- The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo (MX) — Netflix Documentary
September 29
- Choona (IN) — Netflix Series
- Do Not Disturb (TR) — Netflix Film
- Love Is Blind: Season 5 — Netflix Series (new episodes)
- Nowhere (ES) — Netflix Film
- Power Rangers Cosmic Fury — Netflix Family