Coming to Netflix in September 2023



Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of September 2023.

Coming to Netflix September 2023

Coming soon (date TBA)

The Devil’s Plan (KR) — Netflix Series

Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso (ID) — Netflix Documentary

Song of the Bandits (KR) — Netflix Series

Vasco Rossi: Living It (IT) — Netflix Documentary

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar — Netflix Film

September 1

A Day and a Half (SE) — Netflix Film

Disenchantment: Part 5 — Netflix Series

Friday Night Plan (IN) — Netflix Film

Happy Ending (NL) — Netflix Film

Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4 — Netflix Series

8 Mile

Arrival

Baby Mama

Couples Retreat

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fences

Field of Dreams

Hacksaw Ridge

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda 2

Land of the Lost

Matilda

Miss Congeniality

National Security

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece Episode of East Blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure

One Piece Episode of Skypiea

One Piece Film: Gold

One Piece: Heart of Gold

One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends

Public Enemies

S.W.A.T.: Season 6

Stand by Me

Superbad

U-571

Up in the Air

Vice

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Woody Woodpecker

September 2

Love Again

September 3

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Is She the Wolf? (JP) — Netflix Series

September 5

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs — Netflix Comedy

September 6

6ixtynin9: The Series (TH) — Netflix Series

Infamy (PL) — Netflix Series

Predators (UK) — Netflix Documentary

Reporting For Duty (BR) — Netflix Series

Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America — Netflix Documentary

Tahir’s House (SA)— Netflix Series

September 7

Dear Child (DE) — Netflix Series

GAMERA -Rebirth- (JP) — Netflix Anime

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3 — Netflix Family

Top Boy: Season 3 (UK) — Netflix Series

Virgin River: Season 5 — Netflix Series

What If (PH) — Netflix Film

September 8

A Time Called You (KR) — Netflix Series

Burning Body (ES) — Netflix Series

Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1 (JP) — Netflix Family

Rosa Peral’s Tapes (ES) — Netflix Documentary

Selling The OC: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Spy Ops — Netflix Documentary

September 12

Glow Up: Season 5 (UK) — Netflix Series

Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here — Netflix Comedy

The Wolf of Wall Street

September 13

Class Act (FR) — Netflix Series

Freestyle (PL) — Netflix Film

Wrestlers — Netflix Documentary

September 14

Barbie—A Touch of Magic: Season 1

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (DK) — Netflix Film

Once Upon a Crime (JP) — Netflix Film

Thursday’s Widows (MX) — Netflix Series

September 15

Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7

Band of Brothers

The Club: Part 2 (TR) — Netflix Series

El Conde (CL) — Netflix Film

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7 (UK) — Netflix Documentary

Intervention: Season 22

Love at First Sight — Netflix Film

Miseducation (MX) — Netflix Series

The Pacific

Surviving Summer: Season 2 (AU) — Netflix Series

Wipeout Part 1

September 16

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

September 18

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5 — Netflix Family

September 19

Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer — Netflix Comedy

The Saint of Second Chances — Netflix Documentary

September 20

Hard Broken (LB) — Netflix Series

New Amsterdam: Season 5

September 21

KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2 (JP) — Netflix Anime

Scissor Seven: Season 4 (CN) — Netflix Series

Sex Education: Season 4 (UK) — Netflix Series

September 22

The Black Book (NG) — Netflix Film

How To Deal With a Heartbreak (PE) — Netflix Film

Love Is Blind: Season 5 — Netflix Series

September 23

Spy Kids: Armageddon — Netflix Family

September 25

Little Baby Bum: Music Time — Netflix Family

September 26

Who Killed Jill Dando? (UK) — Netflix Documentary

September 27

Encounters — Netflix Documentary

Overhaul (BR) — Netflix Film

Street Flow 2 (FR) — Netflix Film

September 28

Castlevania: Nocturne — Netflix Series

Love is in the Air (AU) — Netflix Film

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo (MX) — Netflix Documentary

September 29