Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of August 22, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of August 22, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Anyone with information regarding these subjects, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

1 Chadwick Wells DOB: 11/7/1998

Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated x2, 1st Degree Murder-Felony x2

Last seen in North Nashville 2 Keondre Wells DOB: 10/17/2001

Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated x2, 1st Degree Murder-Felony x2

Last seen in North Nashville 3 De’tynn Q. Smith DOB: 10/13/2003

Wanted for Murder: 1st degree-Premeditated, Attempted Murder-1st degree-Premeditated, Aggravated Robbery, Weapon-Dangerous Felony

Last seen unknown 4 Tyrone D. Walker DOB: 4/19/1994

Wanted for Grand Jury Indictment: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated, Weapon-Felon in Possession, Probation Violation-Felony, Failure to Appear x4

Last seen unknown 5 Perry D. Reed DOB: 2/10/2000

Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: 1st Degree Murder-Premeditated

Last seen unknown 6 Diego Camaja-Santiago DOB: 2/24/2000

Wanted for Aggravated Rape-Bodily Injury x2 and Rape-Statutory x2

Last seen unknown 7 Ladonte J. Groves DOB: 7/14/2000

Wanted for Rape-Without Consent, Rape-Force or Coercion, Sexual Battery-Force or Coercion, Sexual Battery-Without Consent, Domestic Assault

Last seen unknown 8 Christopher L. Hulka DOB: 5/6/1976

Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: Vehicular Homicide-Intoxication, Driving-Suspended License

Last seen unknown 9 Karl A. Terry DOB: 1/6/1993

Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: Kidnapping-Risk of Bodily Injury, Aggravated Assault-Deadly Weapon x2, Weapon-Felon in Possession, Domestic Assault-Att. to Influence Witness, Vandalism

Last seen unknown 10 Amber Fiddler DOB: 6/24/1988

Wanted for Aggravated Assault-Deadly Weapon x2, Reckless Endangerment-Weapon, Weapon-Felon in Possession

Last seen unknown