New La Vergne Police Chief Selected, Start Date Set for September 6

The City of La Vergne has found its new police chief, current Captain Christopher Moews (pron: Mayes) of Milwaukee, WI.

Chief Moews has been in law enforcement for nearly 30 years, serving the City of Milwaukee since 1996 and has embraced community engagement and established strong relationships with community partners and elected officials. He has also been a member of the Police Chief’s Use of Force Review Committee, the Critical Incident Review Board, and the Police Officer Support Team. Chief Moews currently resides in the City of Milwaukee with his wife and two sons.

“I am excited to begin this new chapter of my career with the La Vergne Police Department, becoming an active member of the La Vergne community, working towards restoring community trust, and continuing to grow and develop the department is my top priority,” says Chief Moews. “During the course of meeting with several members of the La Vergne Police Department, as well as other city leaders, I have been impressed with their professionalism and dedication. It is an honor to serve the City of La Vergne as its next police chief!”

Chief Moews obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in criminal justice and completed management training through the Northwestern Center for Public Safety, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, FBI-LEEDA, and the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Command College Certified Public Manager Program. While serving in Milwaukee, Chief Moews has been the deputy commander of the major incident response team and has held leadership positions within the Criminal Investigation Bureau, Patrol Bureau, and Administration Bureau and has effectively supervised personnel within divisions including homicide, violent crimes, robbery, and others.

The La Vergne Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an employment agreement with Chief Moews on Tuesday, August 22. Meanwhile, all pre-employment screenings, including a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation background check, have all been completed.

“We were in need of a strong leader to help us build back the trust of our citizens while also working with our current command staff to guide our department and Christopher Moews is that leader,” said City Administrator Bruce Richardson. “This has been a difficult time for our city, our police department, and our hardworking and dedicated police officers. We believe Chief Moews will be able to navigate these uncharted waters while rebuilding the community’s trust in our officers.”

Chief Moews’ first day will be September 6, 2023. His swearing-in date has not yet been set.