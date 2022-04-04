Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Charges are pending against a suspect accused of fatally shooting another man Sunday near the Rutherford-Wilson County line, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s supervisor said.

Suspect Jorge Reyes, 43, who lives in the Couchville Pike area is wanted for the first-degree murder of Rigoberto Riso Hernandez, 35, said Detective Sgt. Steve Craig.

Hernandez was shot multiple times, Craig said.

Lead investigator Detective Joseph Duncan obtained an arrest warrant charging Reyes who fled and has not been located.

“Through multiple interviews, we were able to ascertain the identity of the suspect and at that point, we began a search of the area of his last known location,” Craig said.

Sheriff’s deputies from Wilson and Rutherford Counties searched in the area. Rutherford County deputies and K9s conducted tracks and used drones to search. Tennessee Highway Patrol searched by helicopter to try to locate Reyes.

Reyes has been entered into the National Crime Information Center.

“The only other known family members the suspect has are in Texas and Mexico,” Craig said. “We feel he may be headed toward those family members.”

Detective Lt. Todd Sparks said sheriff’s deputies are still actively searching for Reyes.

If people have information about Reyes’ location, they are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 615-898-7770.

Hernandez’s family was notified about his death Sunday night.

Craig said Reyes and Hernandez knew each for a long time.

“They appeared to be very good friends,” Craig said.

Reyes worked in the construction industry in Middle Tennessee.

Detectives are still reviewing the evidence collected at the crime scene.