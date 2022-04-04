SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Fire Department (SFD) personnel were dispatched to a structure fire in the 200 block of Sam Davis Drive at 12:47PM on Monday, April 4, 2022.
Upon arrival, SFD personnel entered the structure, made their way to the second floor, and noted smoke and flames in a bedroom. SFD attacked and extinguished the fire, containing the damage to the bedroom.
The home did have working smoke detectors that alerted the occupants, allowing them to escape unharmed. Damage was minimal and the occupants were not displaced.
SFD fire investigator’s preliminary investigation indicates the cause and origin is an unattended candle.
“Personnel did an excellent job of containing the fire,” shared SFD Chief Bill Culbertson. “We are grateful there were working smoke detectors in this home. The smoke detectors helped preserve life and property today.”
Smyrna Fire Department proudly participates in the State Fire Marshal’s Office Get Alarmed, TN program, installing FREE smoke alarms in homes across our community. Please call Assistant Chief James Lawrence at 615-459-9735 x7520 for more information.
The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office offers the following general fire safety tips:
- Never leave lit candles unattended; consider switching to flameless.
- Never leave cooking unattended.
- In the event of a grease fire, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner
- Never smoke if medical oxygen is present.
- Always use the recommended wattage light bulb for a light fixture.
- Keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from anything flammable. Ensure they are turned off when leaving the room or going to bed.
- Ensure that electrical cords do not run under rugs, they are not frayed, and they are not the power supply for appliances.
- Do not smoke while in bed or lying down. If possible, never smoke inside.