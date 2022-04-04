SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Fire Department (SFD) personnel were dispatched to a structure fire in the 200 block of Sam Davis Drive at 12:47PM on Monday, April 4, 2022.

Upon arrival, SFD personnel entered the structure, made their way to the second floor, and noted smoke and flames in a bedroom. SFD attacked and extinguished the fire, containing the damage to the bedroom.

The home did have working smoke detectors that alerted the occupants, allowing them to escape unharmed. Damage was minimal and the occupants were not displaced.

SFD fire investigator’s preliminary investigation indicates the cause and origin is an unattended candle.

“Personnel did an excellent job of containing the fire,” shared SFD Chief Bill Culbertson. “We are grateful there were working smoke detectors in this home. The smoke detectors helped preserve life and property today.”

Smyrna Fire Department proudly participates in the State Fire Marshal’s Office Get Alarmed, TN program, installing FREE smoke alarms in homes across our community. Please call Assistant Chief James Lawrence at 615-459-9735 x7520 for more information.

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office offers the following general fire safety tips: